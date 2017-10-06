Apple says ‘intermittent issues’ with many cloud services, inc Apple Music, Apple TV, iTunes Store, App Store

Apple’s system status page is displaying problems with a significant number of cloud services. At the time of writing, it is showing ‘intermittent issues’ for ‘some users’ for the following services:

App Store

Apple Music

Apple TV

iTunes in the Cloud

iTunes Store

iTunes U

Mac App Store

Volume Purchase Program …

Additionally, the corresponding page for developers is showing a similar message for both In-App Purchases and iTunes Sandbox.

When small numbers of users are affected, Apple generally indicates this with a percentage. In the past, for example, it has noted that an issue affects ‘fewer than 1% of users.’ The fact that it has not done so here suggests that significant numbers of users are being hit.

Problems began yesterday, with Down Detector showing that 41% of those reporting a problem to its monitoring service were experiencing issues with downloads, 33% finding that the store won’t load or open, and 25% unable to login.

The issue follows widespread downtime for iCloud Mail a month ago. However, while Apple has had a number of outages with its cloud services, these do seem to be less common than they once were.

