64% of Americans now own an Apple product, up from 50% in 2012

The latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey reports that 64% of Americans now own at least one Apple product, and that the average U.S. household now owns an average of 2.6 Apple products. CNBC first asked the question back in 2012, when the numbers were 50% and 1.6 products.

Even more impressive is the fact that there are very few demographics where Apple product ownership is below 50% …

CNBC reports on a few exceptions.

The product is ubiquitous by income group, age, race, sex and region of the country — more than half of nearly all demographic groups report owning at least one Apple product. The household ownership rate is below 50 percent for only a few groups, including those with incomes under $30,000, retirees and women over age 50.

As you’d expect, ownership is highest in the wealthiest segments.

87% of American with incomes over $100,000 report owning at least one Apple product […] The wealthiest Americans own 4.7 products per household compared with just one for the poorest. Americans in the West own 3.7, compared with 2.2 in the South.

The pollsters behind the study say that these kind of numbers are usually unheard of for products at Apple’s price levels.

“I cannot think of any other product — especially any other product at a high price point — that has that kind of permeation with the public and level of growth,” said Jay Campbell, pollster with Hart Research, which conducted the survey along with Public Opinion Strategies.

Almost two-thirds say their smartphone usage is ‘mostly productive and useful.’

The survey of 800 Americans was conducted in late September, and the margin of error is +/- 3.5%.

