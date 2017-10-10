App Store Search Ads expand to Canada, Mexico, and Switzerland

Apple today has announced that its App Store Search Ads will be coming to three more countries next week, bringing the total available countries up to seven.

AirPods

In a news update on its developer site, Apple announced that Search Ads will go live in Canada, Mexico, and Switzerland on October 17. These latest countries join the existing Search Ads supported countries of the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

This past April Apple also updated Search Ads with new features.

Search Ads also saw an update to the Campaigns with the ability to duplicate current data sets to help create new campaigns. The Campaign dashboard also now supports a new manager role giving more access to the Search Ads dashboard data.

Apple is still offering the $100 Search Ads credit for first time campaigns through October 31, although it comes in the form of USD (the terms and conditions do state international developers are eligible for the credit).

Try Search Ads for free with a 100 USD credit when you set up your first campaign.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: