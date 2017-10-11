9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + LTE $385, Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard $18, Apple Watch Bands $5, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up Apple’s newest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB for $385 (Reg. $459)
B&H takes up to $100 off iPad Pro: 10.5-inch 512GB $899, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
Daily Deals: Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard $18, Sideclick Remote Attachment for Apple TV $20, more
Just buy a new Apple Watch? Check out these sport and loop bands from $5
Anker’s latest Amazon promotion has USB-C gear, power banks, more from $11
Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Name your price on this bundle of popular Mac utilities ($350 value)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse now matching all-time low at $1 on the App Store
- Le Havre (The Harbor) for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Earth 3D atlas & live wallpaper apps for iOS/Mac drop to just $1 ea.
- Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)
- DesignLab Studio for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3+)
- Back & Forth iOS word search game free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Goat Simulator iOS games down to $1 ea: PAYDAY, GoatZ, Waste of Space, more
Best Apple TV 4K mounts, accessories, controllers and more
Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]
How-to: Hack the SNES Classic Edition and add more games [Video]
Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nike Flash Sale: up to 40% off Flyknit, Rosche, Jordan, Free RN and more
- Track steps and more with the Garmin Vivomove Activity Tracker for $46
- Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle + Destiny 2, extra controller: $240 ($360+ value)
- Relive the 90’s by pre-ordering your very own Tamagotchi for $15 at Amazon
- The Monoprice Z-Wave Power Monitor Plug tracks energy use for $20
- Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
- Marmot is up to 65% off at Backcountry with prices as low as $34
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- Add the first Jack Noble Thriller eBook to your Kindle for free (Reg. $10)
- Grab the RolliBot 3D Laser Mapping Robot Vacuum for $100 off today
- Lucky Brand cuts 45% off jeans, shirts & more to revamp your look
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LIMBO, Sizer, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA LIVE 18 from $24, BioShock Collection $20, more
- Control your outlets with the Linksys WeMo Smart Plug 4-Pack for $90 (Reg. $140)
- Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
- LG UltraWide Monitor offers 34-inches of screen real estate for $499 (Reg. up to $730)
- Home Depot has Leviton HomeKit/Alexa Smart Switches from $38, today only
- Yost vices up to 40% off at Amazon today: 4-1/2-Inch Home $19 and more from $14
- YI 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal helps you get a smoother shot for $100 (Reg. $190)
- Amazon has the Philips Norelco 5100 Grooming Kit for under $20 Prime shipped
- LEGO Arc De Triomphe drops to Amazon all-time low at $32 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Amazon offers your choice of three 4K Blu-ray UHD titles for $50, over 140 to choose from
- This Bundle Helps You Master Arduino and Build Two Awesome Robots: $29 (Orig. $300)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories
August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now
Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more
- LunaR is the “world’s first” solar-powered smartwatch that you can leave on indefinitely
- Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter
- LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup
- The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
- Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con
- Klipsch unveils new audiophile-grade HP-3 headphones housed in a vintage design
- The S1 is the “World’s First Kid’s Smart Toothbrush” to teach better brushing using AR
- TUMI X Russell Westbrook luggage collection launched and it’s a must-see
- Best Console Game Releases for October: Mario Odyssey, South Park, AC Origins, more
- RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots
- How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips
- Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
- Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
- Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model