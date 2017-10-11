‘Movies Anywhere’ will combine movie libraries across iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and VUDU from multiple studios

- Oct. 11th 2017 9:05 pm PT

View Comments

Buying movies digitally is a great way to build up a library, but there are a lot of places to buy from. Between Amazon Instant Video, VUDU, Google Play Movies, and iTunes, there are a lot of accounts to keep track of, especially if you are hunting for the best deal on a movie. Today, a joint effort from all of these major digital distributors is going to make buying digital movies a whole lot better.

Samsung Chromebook Plus

“Movies Anywhere” is a new program which connects your iTunes, Google Play Movies, Amazon Instant Video, and VUDU digital movie libraries all together to share all of the movies you have purchased or are about to purchase between platforms, regardless of where the original purchase was made.

This program is extremely similar to Disney Movies Anywhere, a service that has done the same thing for a few years, but with a broader selection. While DMA was exclusive to Disney movies (Marvel and Star Wars included), “Movies Anywhere” works across multiple studios. To start, that includes Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros., but do keep in mind that this will only work in the United States at first.

Today, we’re taking it one step further by adding support for Movies Anywhere, allowing you to join your movie libraries from Google Play, Amazon, iTunes and Vudu into a single library that you can access on any of your devices, regardless of where the purchase was originally made. Available first in the US, just connect your accounts using the new Movies Anywhere app or on the Movies Anywhere website, and all the movies you’ve purchased from Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros. will be available for you to watch on Google Play.

“Movies Anywhere” is also offering all customers a free launch deal. If you simply link two or more of your movie libraries through the free Android or iOS application, you’ll be able to get copies of Big Hero 6Ghostbusters (2016)Ice AgeJason Bourne (2016), and The Lego Movie completely free of charge on all of your libraries.

You can sign up for “Movies Anywhere” and connect your accounts here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

The current lineup includes the new Apple TV 4K and the 4th-gen Apple TV which both run tvOS 11 and come with the Siri remote.
iTunes

iTunes
movies anywhere

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Bose QC35

Bose QC35
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier