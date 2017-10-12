iOS 11 install base about to surpass iOS 10, adoption possibly slower due to iPhone X holdouts

A week after iOS 11 was released to the public, adoption was at about 25%. Now, just over three weeks since launch, iOS 11 adoption has slowed down but is just about to surpass iOS 10.

Data from mixpanel as of 4PM ET shows iOS 11 adoption at 47.26%, close to surpassing iOS 10 that currently sits at 48.05%. When compared to iOS 10 adoption last year, iOS 11 is being installed at a much slower rate however.

Last year, iOS 10 hit over 66% adoption twenty-seven days after launch. Although we’re just about to close out the twenty-third day since iOS 11’s launch, the latest OS is sitting about 20% lower than last year’s performance.

A major factor this year could be the segmentation of Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X launches. In past years, with more customers upgrading to the latest iPhones at the same time, more users were likely automatically using the latest iOS version as opposed to manually upgrading on their current iPhone.

Just yesterday Apple released iOS 11.0.3, the third update in less than a month. As for new features to come, iOS 11.1 beta 2 has brought hundreds of new emoji, while Apple Pay Cash, AirPlay 2, and more should show up sooner or later.

