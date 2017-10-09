Apple releases iOS 11.1 beta 2 with hundreds of new emoji

Apple has released the second iOS 11.1 beta for iPhone and iPad. iOS 11.1 beta 2 is expected to include hundreds of new emoji characters including “Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie” and plenty more following Apple’s preview last week.

We’ll also be looking for Apple Pay Cash which has recently been in testing as well as any other new features in the latest iOS 11.1 beta. The update is currently available for members of Apple’s developer program and is expected to be officially released in late October. Apple also has a free public beta program for non-developers.

Other new iOS 11 features coming in the future include AirPlay 2, Messages in iCloud, and the return of 3D Touch gestures for multitasking.

iOS 11.1 beta has also included a handful of small tweaks as we noted last month. Check out our hands-on video below for a quick tour:

We’re updating our iPhones and iPads to the latest beta so stay tuned for details on what’s new.

3D Touch gesture for multitasking returns

Countdown sound for SOS now optional

Release notes below: