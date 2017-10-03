Apple employees testing Apple Pay Cash internally w/ iOS 11.1 as public launch nears

Apple Pay Cash was announced back at WWDC over the summer, but the feature wasn’t included when iOS 11 launched to the public last month. Apple has been relatively vague on when the new person-to-person payment platform will launch, but the company is seemingly ramping up internal testing…

MacRumors, citing one of its readers, reports that Apple is currently testing Apple Pay Cash internally using iOS 11.1 and an accompanying device certificate. iOS 11.1 was released in beta to developers last week, but doesn’t include Apple Pay Cash for everyone.

Two screenshots shared by an Apple employee show the process of setting up Apple Pay Cash, as well as an error message when trying to send money to another user who doesn’t have the feature set up. The setup screen provides a look at the virtual Apple Pay Cash card that users receive, which can be used online or in store with Apple Pay transactions.

Apple Pay Cash is Apple’s way of competing with the likes of Square Cash and Venmo. It integrates directly with iMessage and allows users to send money to each other with no fee attached for debit cards and a 3 percent fee for credit cards. Once a user receives money, they can either transfer it to a bank account or spend it using Apple Pay online or in retail stores.

Apple first showcased Apple Pay Cash at WWDC, but later said it wouldn’t be coming as part of the initial iOS 11 release. The company’s website has hinted at an October release.

Seeing that Apple employees are testing the person-to-person payment platform internally with iOS 11.1, it seems likely that Apple Pay Cash will be included either in a future beta or when iOS 11.1 is officially released to the public.

