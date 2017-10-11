Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 for iPhone and iPad with audio and haptic feedback fixes, more

Apple has released iOS 11.0.3 for iPhone and iPad. The latest software update includes bug fixes for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s.

Sony A6500

Apple first released iOS 11 for all customers on September 19, delivering major new multitasking features to iPad and much more. iOS 11.0.1 focused solely on bug fixes and security improvements and shipped on September 26 while iOS 11.0.2 included a fix for an audio issue on iPhone 8 on October 3.

Apple is also testing iOS 11.1 for developers and public beta testers which includes several new emoji characters and should be available by the end of the month.

As for today’s iOS 11.0.3 update, here are the official release notes:

iOS 11.0.3 includes bug fixes for your iPhone or iPad. This update: Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not services with genuine Apple parts Note: Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use Apple parts. See support.apple.com for more information.

The update is available now over-the-air through the Software Updates section of the Settings app.

Thanks Eytan!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: