Apple releases iOS 11.0.1 software update for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the first software update to iOS 11 with iOS 11.0.1 for iPhone and iPad. The build comes in at 15A402, up fro 15A372 for iOS 11.0.

As a bug fix and performance improvements update, we don’t expect any feature changes in this release. These updates typically make everything run smoother and potentially help with battery life and any lingering bugs.

iOS 11.0.1 comes one week after the launch of iOS 11.0, a major update for iPad that includes loads of new features and changes for iPhone as well.

Today’s release notes highlight “bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone or iPad.” We’ll update with any noticeable differences below.

