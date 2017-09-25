Have you noticed a significant change in battery life since updating to iOS 11? [Poll]

Apple last week officially released iOS 11 to the public and since then, we’ve been receiving a bevy of questions from readers about battery life. The majority say they’ve seen battery life fall since upgrading to Apple’s latest operating system, but we’re curious: have you noticed a change in battery life since upgrading to the final release of iOS 11?

Apple didn’t tout any battery life improvements with iOS 11, and it’s usually the case that major iOS updates take a hit to iPhone and iPad battery life. The new features and capabilities generally take more power and therefore slightly reduce battery life, almost always to the dismay of users.

A quick Google search turns up a slew of different guides and questionnaires about iOS 11 battery life, ranging from how-to improve iOS 11 battery life to speculation about what’s causing the battery problems. There’s a multitude of people reporting battery life issues and wondering what’s wrong.

Security research firm Wandera analyzed the performance of 50,000 “modern to heavy iPhone and iPad users” on iOS 10 and iOS 11, and as you can see in the below chart (via Mashable), iOS 11 takes a toll on battery life. Here’s some more specific information:

The results weren’t pretty. Devices on iOS 11 burned through power at much faster rates than those running iOS 10, taking an estimated 96 minutes of use to drain a full battery compared to 240 minutes for iOS 10.

Other users, however, report standard battery drain on iOS 11 when compared to iOS 10, so it’s clear the results here vary widely based on device and user habits. And to be fair, that’s the case with battery life in general when it comes to iPhone and iPad users.

iOS 11 is already believed to be on some 25 percent of iOS devices, so users clearly aren’t having issues big enough to stop them from upgrading, but nevertheless the seemingly sometimes dramatic battery life drain is something worth noting.

Are you seeing any sort of change in battery life since upgrading to iOS 11 last week? If so, let us know down in the comments and in the poll below.

