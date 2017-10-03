Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 for iPhone and iPad, including crackling audio fix for iPhone 8

Apple has just released iOS 11.0.2 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. This marks the second bug fix update since iOS 11 launched in September. The build number is 15A421.

It looks to be another round of bug fixes and performance improvements, including a fix for crackly audio during phone calls on iPhone 8, a bug that caused some photos not to show up in user’s libraries and resolves an issue relating to attachments in encrypted email …

Apple says the iOS 11.0.2 brings various ‘bug fixes and improvements for iPhone and iPad’.

The minor update is available now for all iOS 11 devices (including the sixth-generation iPod touch).

Apple released iOS 11 on September 19, followed by iOS 11.0.1 a week later. iOS 11.0.1 addressed problems relating to Microsoft email accounts not being able to connect to the server in the stock Mail app.

To update, open Settings on your iOS device and navigate to General -> Software Update. You will need at least 50% battery to perform the update, or be connected to a power outlet.

We’ll keep an eye out for any other changes and enhancements in this latest version of iOS 11. No word yet on battery drain or adverse effects on performance, but we’ll report back if something does arise.

Apple has had a busy few weeks as far as its software roadmap is concerned. As well as these couple of bug-fix updates, Apple has also seeded iOS 11.1 to developers which includes some small interface changes.

A bigger update for Apple Watch, watchOS 4.1, is also currently in beta which adds Apple Music streaming and a new Radio app to the watch.