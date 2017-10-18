Apple Pay expands in Spain as CaixaBank joins Santander and American Express

Customers of the Spanish bank CaixaBank can now use Apple Pay, the bank confirming in a blog post that the service is already live. As you’d expect, this includes its mobile banking brand, ImaginBank …

CaixaBank is one of Spain’s largest banks, with more than 6,000 branches serving 13.2 million customers. It’s the third company to offer Apple Pay support for its payment cards, after Santander and American Express.

AppleSfera reports that the bank had originally promised support by the end of the year, and customers were apparently taken by surprise by the low-key launch of the service.

Apple continues its international expansion of the mobile payment service. Support was added just yesterday for ANZ Eftpos cards in Australia, and it’s reported that the service will be launching next week in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. Apple SVP Eddy Cue also promised that India is on the roadmap for the service, though with no date known as yet.

In Apple’s home market of the USA, cardless cash withdrawals are now available at more than 5,000 Wells Fargo ATMs.

