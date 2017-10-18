Gmail iOS app trialling access to third-party email accounts in beta program

If you prefer the Gmail iOS app to Apple’s Mail app and wish you could use it for non-Gmail accounts too, you may be in luck. Google is currently trialling access to Outlook, Hotmail, Live, Yahoo and others in a new beta …

Other specific email services listed are Yandex and Mail.ru, but there is also an ‘Other’ option, suggesting that you’ll be able to manually enter server details for any mail service.

The beta is compatible with both iOS 10 and 11, and the only other requirements are that you currently have the app installed and, obviously, that you have at least one non-gmail email account.

Acceptance into the beta program isn’t automatic, however, so you’ll need to complete the simple application to find out whether or not you’ll get to try it.

In August, the Gmail iOS app began warning about known or suspected phishing attempts.

Via Engadget

