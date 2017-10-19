Apple’s Angela Ahrendts and Jony Ive tease new Chicago retail store ahead of tomorrow’s opening

Apple tomorrow will open its latest flagship retail location in Chicago. The Michigan Avenue store features a gorgeous design that resembles a MacBook Air from the top, and Apple this week offered the first preview of the store as well as commentary from retail head Angela Ahrendts and designer Jony Ive…

In a press release today, Apple shared new images of the Michigan Ave store, showcasing its placement on the Chicago River. The store is surrounded by iconic Chicago landmarks such as the Chicago Tribune building. Apple touts that the retail store creates “a new connection between North Michigan Avenue, Pioneer Court, and the Chicago River.”

To celebrate the opening, Apple is hosting “The Chicago Series” over the next month. This will see sessions and programs that let local artists “pursue their passions.”

Angela Ahrendts commented on the new store, saying the Michigan Avenue store represents “the first in a new generation of Apple’s most significant worldwide retail locations.” She explained:

“When Apple opened on North Michigan Avenue in 2003, it was our first flagship store, and now we are back in Chicago opening the first in a new generation of Apple’s most significant worldwide retail locations,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple Michigan Avenue exemplifies our new vision where everyone is welcome to experience all of our incredible products, services and inspiring educational programs in the heart of their city. We can’t wait to welcome the community for opening weekend, and to launch ‘The Chicago Series’ with our incredible local partners on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Apple’s Jony Ive explained the new Michigan Avenue store is about “reviving important urban connections” within Chicago. Ive said the store does this by combining a historic city plaza with a new connection to the river:

“Apple Michigan Avenue is about removing boundaries between inside and outside, reviving important urban connections within the city,” said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer. “It unites a historic city plaza that had been cut off from the water, giving Chicago a dynamic new arena that flows effortlessly down to the river.”

Apple Michigan Avenue officially opens to the public tomorrow, October 20th at 5PM local time. More information in the press release below: