Angela Ahrendts talks iPhone X launch, Amazon competition, and more [Video]

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts doesn’t want you to buy an iPhone X if it’s not for you, as long as you’re buying any other iPhone that is. In a new video interview held at Apple’s new Michigan Avenue flagship store in Chicago, Ahrendts discussed Apple’s retail strategy of not up-selling all customers to the iPhone X when it hits stores in two weeks.

Given the explosive demand we’re expecting to see for the iPhone X, it’s no wonder Apple won’t be pushing the $999 and up model on all customers. You likely won’t be able to walk in to an Apple Store and buy an iPhone X for several months.

Inventory aside, Ahrendts’ point is that the iPhone X isn’t right for everyone, so Apple now offers a whole range of models at different price points suitable for different needs.

“Internally we said the tagline was ‘an iPhone for everyone,'” she said. “I prefer that we ask you who you’re buying it for. If they’re 6 or 7 years old, what do they need? If it’s someone who’s leaning into something else, what do they need? We do that with Mac, we do that with iPad, why wouldn’t we do that with [the] phone?”

Ahrendts also discussed the changing landscape of retail and new competition from Amazon and Google. Using the massive new Chicago retail store as an example, she says the store was designed to be dynamic and change as Apple’s needs evolve.

As for Amazon and Google making retail efforts, Angela Ahrendts welcomes the new jobs and effort put in to brick-and-mortar retail stores, but notes that Apple’s 500+ store lead means both companies have a long way to go to catch up with Apple.

Check out the full interview with CNBC below: