iPhone X pre-approvals for iPhone Upgrade Program customers now open

As we reported last week, Apple recently noted that it would be giving a head start to its iPhone Upgrade Program customers for the iPhone X upgrade process. Now, existing iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store App to gain pre-approval for the iPhone X and be ready to checkout as fast as possible on October 27.

AirPods

There are a five steps for iPhone Upgrade Program customers to get their hands on a shiny new iPhone X, and users can use the Apple Store App to complete the iPhone X pre-approval (steps 1-4).

In the app, you’ll find links to the pre-approval workflow in several different places. One way is to tap on “Models and Pricing” under iPhone X in the discover tab, another is to tap on the “Account” tab and then “Check upgrade eligibility” under your current iPhone that is enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program.

Here’s a look at the steps involved:

The pre-approval window will be open until October 26 at 4 PM PT and Apple notes to return to the app at 12:01 AM PT on the 27th to complete orders. The fine print also warns that trying more than once could cancel pre-approval and that final eligibility will occur when your iPhone ships.

Here’s what the final part of the process looks like:

Thanks David and Greg!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: