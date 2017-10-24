Roundup: Carrier details and tips for preordering iPhone X

While going directly through Apple may be the most popular way to preorder the iPhone X, it’s always good to have options. This week, carriers are sharing more details about preordering Apple’s premium iPhone.

Like Apple, some of the carriers are following the trend of encouraging customers to use their mobile app to place preorders. Otherwise, the unsurprising advice is to place orders online. AT&T has also shared a specific link for business customers (if you have a business account with a different carrier, check in your provider asap for preorder details).

Another important step to keep in mind is to check upgrade eligibility for any lines you’d like to upgrade and/or know if there is an installment balance remaining to be paid before placing your preorder.

We rounded up the current carrier offers for trading in an iPhone for a discount on the $999 and up iPhone X yesterday at 9to5Toys. Here’s a look at the details and advice about preordering your iPhone X from the major U.S. carriers.

AT&T has shared a press release today encouraging customers to use its website or the myAT&T app to place preorders starting at 12:01 AM PT. With both options, the preorder workflows have been reduced to three screens.

AT&T also shared a specific link for business customers for preordering.

Sprint is promoting the iPhone X on its website with the option to get up to $350 for the trade-in of an iPhone 6s or newer. While Sprint doesn’t mention using its iOS app to preorder, we’ve heard from a reader that it’s been updated this week with the option to upgrade devices in three steps.

The Un-carrier is encouraging customers to preorder with its app and online. It is also offering customers up to $300 for trading in an eligible device.

Download the latest version of the T‑Mobile app and enable push notifications to get an alert the second a deal launches or pre-order begins. The app is a quick and easy way to complete a purchase.

Verizon is promoting preorders on its website. Although it doesn’t make mention of making purchases through the My Verizon app, the description reads as though you should be able to. Verizon is also doing away with its $35 restocking fee for iPhone X preorders.

Xfinity Mobile (uses Verizon’s network) will also be accepting preorders and is offering new customers $500. However, to get that deal, you’ll need to be a new customer and opt for the company’s Internet, TV, and wireless service.

New Xfinity customers who switch to Xfinity and purchase an X1 triple play with Internet, TV and Mobile will receive a $500 gift card now through December 3.

