Instagram update adds two-person live streaming option ‘Go live with a friend’

Instagram today has added a fun new way to use its live sharing feature, called “Go live with a friend”. The new option lets users invite one person to join in on their live video.

Instagram first started testing this feature back in August, now the platform is making it available to all. Instagram shared more details in a blog post and a promotional video.

Live video helps you share in an authentic way, but sometimes it can be intimidating when you’re on your own. It’s easy to add a guest while you’re broadcasting. Simply tap the new icon on the bottom right and tap “Add” to invite anyone who’s currently watching. Once they join, you’ll see the screen split into two and your friend pop up right below you.

You can remove guests and add another person at any time. Friends who have accepted your invite to go live can also leave the video at any point. Users have the option to add the live video to stories afterwards or can choose to “Discard” it.

Instagram notes on its help page that any of your followers and friend’s followers will be able to see the new “Go live with a friend” videos.

Here’s how to use this new feature:

Tap in the top left of the screen or swipe right from anywhere in Feed. Tap Live at the bottom of the screen, then tap Start Live Video. Tap . Tap on a person’s name to invite them to join your live broadcast. If your friend accepts the invitation to join, you’ll see them appear in a split-screen view. You’ll also see if they’ve chosen to decline. You can remove the person you invited to join your live video at any time by tapping x at the top right corner of their split-screen.

Instagram says Go live with a friend is available today in version 20 of its app. Instagram is a free download from the App Store (it appears v. 19 is still showing up for now).