New video & images offer look at iPhone X packaging & unboxing ahead of release

As the first iPhone X pre-orders start shipping to customers today ahead of the November 3rd release, new videos and images offer a closer look at the device’s packaging. Shared on Twitter by Benjamin Geskin and sourced originally from Instagram, these images offer a look at the iPhone X packaging in person, while a brief video puts the device through the unboxing process…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Earlier today, Geskin shared a pair of images that show numerous iPhone X boxes “getting ready to ship.” While these images should be taken with a grain of salt, the box design does match up with what is showcased on Apple’s website. Geskin also shared a video look at the box.

Most notably, however, a video popped up on Instagram today that offers a brief look at the iPhone X unboxing experience for the Space Gray variant. Here, you can see the iPhone X rest behind the “Designed by Apple in California” booklet. The account to which this video was shared also posted early looks at the iPhone 8 packaging that turned out to be legitimate.

Meanwhile, a separate account on Instagram offers a look at the iPhone X packaging for the Silver model. Here, we can see the black front design of the device itself, as well as the white back and “Designed by Apple in California” booklet.

Ultimately, these images and video don’t offer any revolutionary looks at the iPhone X, but more than anything, it’s fun to see the device that was rumored for so long actually ready for retail. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, after all.

As this week progresses, we’ll likely continue to learn more tidbits about the iPhone X, while the first shipments will start to arriving to customers around the world on late Thursday night. Are you getting excited? Tell us about it down in the comments!

Wow 😮 #apple #iphonex #fanboyapple A post shared by Abraham Rodriguez (@abraham950) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Source 1, Source 2, Source 3, Source 4, Source 5, Source 6