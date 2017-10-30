What’s new in iOS 11.2 beta 1? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]

The first iOS 11.2 beta went out to developers earlier today and with it comes several new updates and changes. As you might expect that are quite a few small tweaks and enhancements scattered throughout the release, but 11.2 beta 1 also lends us a first look at the new AirPlay 2 multi-room control features that Apple announced back at WWDC 2017.

Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough for more details…

Changes/features covered in this video

Square icon in Control Center music controls

Hover highlighting in App Store search

Calculator is fixed to eliminate button press latency

Notifications setting for TV app

Tweaked emojis

Updated Live Photo effects loading animation

Double clicking side button no longer locks device

iPhone 8/X wallpaper now available on older devices

Updated Camera app icon in Messages app

Control AirPlay 2-enabled devices like Apple TV

To use the new AirPlay 2 controls found in Control Center and the Music app, you must update your Apple TV to tvOS 11.2 or later.

Video walkthrough

Have your found any additional features in iOS 11.2 beta 1? Sound off in the comments with your feedback.