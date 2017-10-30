What’s new in iOS 11.2 beta 1? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]

The first iOS 11.2 beta went out to developers earlier today and with it comes several new updates and changes. As you might expect that are quite a few small tweaks and enhancements scattered throughout the release, but 11.2 beta 1 also lends us a first look at the new AirPlay 2 multi-room control features that Apple announced back at WWDC 2017.
Changes/features covered in this video
- Square icon in Control Center music controls
- Hover highlighting in App Store search
- Calculator is fixed to eliminate button press latency
- Notifications setting for TV app
- Tweaked emojis
- Updated Live Photo effects loading animation
- Double clicking side button no longer locks device
- iPhone 8/X wallpaper now available on older devices
- Updated Camera app icon in Messages app
- Control AirPlay 2-enabled devices like Apple TV
To use the new AirPlay 2 controls found in Control Center and the Music app, you must update your Apple TV to tvOS 11.2 or later.
Have your found any additional features in iOS 11.2 beta 1? Sound off in the comments with your feedback.