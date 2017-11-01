Apple shares abstract new Apple Music ad featuring artwork from Dr Dre, Eminem, and more

Apple has shared a funky new ad on its YouTube channel promoting Apple Music by using abstractions of various album covers.

The video features a fast paced, abstract style that highlights a variety of artists and content.

The new Apple Music ad is set to the song Dance While You Shoot by Noga Erez and also features a quick glimpse of the track’s music video as well. Other artists featured in the video include Dr. Dre, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Demi Lovato, Sia, and more.

There’s also a brief plug for Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series, highlighting that there’s more to Apple Music than music and music videos.

Apple has recently been on a tear with releasing music documentaries, meanwhile the company is preparing for its new original content efforts. Apple will reportedly be bringing Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories back to life as it has also building out its content team with new hires.