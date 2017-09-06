Apple hires four more veteran video executives to join its TV unit

On the heels of reports highlighting specific content efforts, Apple has hired four more veteran television executives to join its video teams. According to Variety, Apple has snatched up a trio of Sony veterans, as well as a former WGN executive…

From Sony Pictures Television, Apple has hired Kim Rozenfield, the former head of current programming at the company. At Apple, he will be the lead executive on “documentary series development.” Apple has also hired Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff from Sony. The former served as VP of drama development at Sony and the latter as director of creative affairs. At Apple, both will be development executives.

Rozenfield, Aronson, and Woodruff will report to Zack Van Hamburg and Jamie Erlicht, who Apple snagged from Sony earlier this year to lead its original video team.

Finally, Apple has hired Rita Cooper Lee to be its lead commutations director for video efforts. Lee will report to Apple’s Tom Neumayr. She previously held the title of head of publicity at WGN America.

Apple’s latest hires mark a continuation of its expansion of its video efforts. The company has made a handful of notable hires in the area as it looks to create a more focused approach. Apple has reportedly set aside $1 billion for its original content efforts, while recent reports have claimed it is actively bidding on rights to the James Bond franchise as well as a new series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple faces steep competition from more well-versed media companies in negotiations for series, but brining in veteran executives should help it better compete. Furthermore, earlier reports had claimed Apple didn’t have a clear focus on its original content game plan and these hires will help solidify those goals.

