9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes 4K Movie Sale $10, QNAP NAS w/ AirPlay $148, Anker iPhone X Screen Protectors $6, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

iTunes launches 4K Movie Sale under $10 for the weekend

QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS has AirPlay and Chromecast support at just $148 (Reg. $190)

Anker’s iPhone X glass screen protectors can be yours in a 2-pack for $6

Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Grab a $50 iTunes Gift Card for just $42.50 shipped at Amazon

Best Buy releases Black Friday 2017 Gift Guide previewing upcoming deals, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Kingdom Rush dev’s latest game gets first price drop on iOS: Iron Marines $3 (Reg. $5)

9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Patagonia takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, pants & more starting at $30

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction

Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need

Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle