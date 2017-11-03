9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes 4K Movie Sale $10, QNAP NAS w/ AirPlay $148, Anker iPhone X Screen Protectors $6, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
iTunes launches 4K Movie Sale under $10 for the weekend
QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS has AirPlay and Chromecast support at just $148 (Reg. $190)
Anker’s iPhone X glass screen protectors can be yours in a 2-pack for $6
Apple’s 256GB entry-level MacBook Pro now $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Grab a $50 iTunes Gift Card for just $42.50 shipped at Amazon
Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more
Best Buy releases Black Friday 2017 Gift Guide previewing upcoming deals, more
Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more
JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more
eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
BJ’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: Samsung 65″ 4K HDTV $850, DJI Spark $400, home goods, more
Kingdom Rush dev’s latest game gets first price drop on iOS: Iron Marines $3 (Reg. $5)
- Broken Sword 5 hits lowest price in years on iOS/Apple TV: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Pillars of Eternity RPG for Mac is now 60% off: $19 (Reg. $34)
- Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
- Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)
- Out There sci-fi graphic adventure drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Patagonia takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, pants & more starting at $30
- Philips Sonicare iOS/Android Smart Electric Toothbrush: $160 shipped (Reg. $240)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 26 + Film Bundle drops to best price this year at $55 (Reg. $70)
- Perfumania cuts 40% off: Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo & more
- Grab a $100 Airbnb Gift Card for just $92 w/ free email delivery + many more
- iOttie unveils refreshed lineup of iPhone X-compatible mounts and Qi solutions
- Ever dreamed of living in a house made of LEGO? Airbnb has made it a reality
- Smartphone Accessories: GOOLOO Car Jump Starter & USB Power Bank $76, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Afterlight, LightTrac, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $16, Battlefield 1 Pre-Owned from $13.50, more
- Netgear Arlo 6-Camera Security System drops to $480 shipped (Reg. $630)
- Pour the perfect brew with this Caribou Coffee Electric Kettle for $20 shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box home goods sale has deals from $22: Cordless Massage Pillow $38, more
- Prepworks 6-Piece ProKeeper Food Storage Set hits Amazon low at $36 shipped
- Keep your router running when the power’s out w/ this $20 APC 125 VA UPS (33% off)
- BenQ 27-inch Monitor w/ free TP-LINK 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $250 ($400 Value)
- Shoot professional quality video with the iKlip A/V iPhone Grip for $80 shipped
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling iOS-connected scale drops to $23, today only
- Pick up a new chainsaw at Amazon today from $52: GreenWorks 40V $111, more
- Amazon’s one-day Gold Box has activewear for men and women from $4.50
- Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate Remote w/ Hub drops to $140 (Reg. $200+), today only
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction
Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need
Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle
- Sony’s Aibo Robot makes a return, but won’t replace your real dog just yet
- Oprah’s gift guide is live on Amazon and here is our favorite picks
- Twelve South introduces new leather iPhone X cases from $50
- Barnes & Noble rolls out the NOOK GlowLight 3, its newest e-reader with Night Mode
- Best cold weather boots for men & women under $75
- Best Console Game Releases for November: Star Wars Battlefront 2, more
- The Rylo Camera offers cinematic 360-degree video supported by a powerful iOS app
- Chocolate Hub 2 pairs iPhone X with the latest Macbooks using wireless charging
- Martian unveils mVoice G2, an analog smartwatch w/ Alexa for Android and iPhone
- Intel unveils new Optane SSDs that double as additional RAM for your machine
- The new South Park Phone Destroyer game for iOS/Android gets an official release date
- LEGO prepares for Cyber Monday with re-release of the 6,000-piece Taj Mahal
- The best workout shoes of 2017 to wear for running, CrossFit, spin & more
- Gamebuino META delivers a mobile color retro gaming experience for $93
- Sony unveils massive new open-world samurai game: Ghost of Tsushima [Video]
- The Suaoki Solar Generator is jam-packed with power in a small package
- Grovemade’s new Stainless Steel & Cork Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone
- STEMosaur is an educational toy kids get to put together themselves
- AOC gives your MacBook Pro a 1080p USB-C portable monitor for under $200
- Axis Gear brings window shades into the 21st Century w/ smartphone control and more
- GardenSpace is a robotic smart camera that can keep your garden thriving
- Diaper bag must-haves from $6 for any new baby
- How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween
- Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
- Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available