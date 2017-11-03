How to view your current battery percentage on iPhone X [Video]

Unlike previous iPhones, there’s no way to manually enable a permanent battery percentage display on the iPhone X in the status bar via the Settings app. This could be due to the fact that there’s not as much real estate available in the status bar on the iPhone X, or it could just be Apple wanting to maintain a tidy interface.

Whatever the reason, Apple understands that users still need to be able to access their iPhone’s current battery percentage. How do you go about doing so on iPhone X? In our brief hands-on, we share three easy ways to do so.

Charge your iPhone X

The first way is perhaps one of the more obvious methods for revealing your battery percentage: simply charge your iPhone and your percentage will be displayed on the Lock screen. And remember, with iPhone X you can use a wireless charger, making it just a matter of resting the iPhone’s rear surface on a compatible Qi-enabled wireless charging pad.

Ask Siri

The second way is to simply ask Siri. Invoke Siri by pressing and holding the Side button or by using Hey Siri. You can ask your assistant something like: “What’s my battery life?” Siri will respond with your iPhone’s exact battery percentage.

Use Control Center

The remaining method for accessing your current battery percentage is probably the method that most iPhone X owners will end up using. If you aren’t charging your device and you don’t want to use Siri, simply invoke Control Center by swiping down from the upper right-hand corner of the display. Unlike the Home screen and Lock screen interfaces, Control Center allows you to see your iPhone’s exact battery percentage at any given time.

Video walkthrough

So there you have it ladies and gentlemen, the iPhone X doesn’t allow you to always display current battery percentage in the status bar like previous iOS devices, but there are three easy ways to access this vital statistic.

Bonus: You can also display iPhone battery percentage details from the battery widget if you have an Apple Watch paired with your iPhone.