Warby Parker is using face mapping on the iPhone X to provide glasses recommendations

Apple’s new TrueDepth camera system on the iPhone X is an integral piece of Face ID, but the face mapping data it can provide is able to be used for much more. Popular glasses company Warby Parker is using the iPhone X’s face mapping technology to analyze customer face structure and make suggestions on what glasses would look best…

It’s a pretty simple process. The Warby Parker iOS app will take a map of your face and use that data to provide a recommendation on glasses. The app would previously provide recommendations based on a digital try on system, but this feature is much more precise and should provide more accurate suggestions.

Here’s how Warby Parker describes the feature:

Only on iPhone X. Here’s how it works: O.K., now this is cool. We’re rolling out a brand-new feature for iPhone X only in which we measure your face to help you figure out which frames will fit you great.

At this point, Warby Parker for iOS doesn’t actually use the face map to overlay the glasses – it only provides a recommendation. That certainly seems like a feature that could be added down the line, though.

Warby Park is available as a free download on the App Store. Let us know what you think of the app’s integration with face mapping down in the comments!

