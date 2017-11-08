Here are the latest Apple Pay banks in the US and China

Apple Pay works with nearly all of the major banks across the United States, but there are still plenty of regional banks and credit unions with customers waiting for Apple Pay to work with their institution. The latest expansion includes over two dozen more banks and credit unions in the US:

1st Northern California Credit Union

American Federal Bank

Cattle National Bank & Trust Company

Citizens Progressive Bank

Community First Bank

Fall River Municipal Credit Union

First Community Bank of Hillsboro

First Community Bank of the Ozarks

First Option Bank

Five County Credit Union

Flanagan State Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank

Home National Bank

Itasca Bank & Trust Co.

Kellogg Community Credit Union

Members Exchange Credit Union

Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Northeast Family Federal Credit Union

Pathway Bank

Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union

Peoples Bank (TX)

River Bank & Trust

Sauk Valley Bank and Trust

Sicily Island State Bank

Sunset Science Park Federal Credit Union

UnitedOne Credit Union

Wiremen’s Credit Union

In China, Apple Pay now works with Bank Of ZhangJiaKou and Guangdong Huaxing Bank. Back in the United States, Apple Pay Cash is now available to test with iOS 11.2 developer and public beta and watchOS 4.2 developer beta for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This feature lets you send cash over iMessage and shop with a virtual debit card.

Apple Pay chief Jennifer Bailey recently publicly spoke about the mobile payment service where she shared several numbers:

Apple Pay is now three years old

The mobile payment service is available in 20 markets around the world

This accounts for 70% of the world’s card payment volume

Apple Pay works with 4,000 card issuers

50% of US retailers accept Apple Pay

Contactless tickets (i.e. Wallet passes) coming to all Ticketmaster locations

Apple Pay makes up 90% of all mobile transaction needs

We also saw Apple Pay recently launch in four new markets: Sweden, Finland, Denmark and United Arab Emirates. Apple Pay still has more US banks to adopt support, the other 50% of US retailers to bring on board, and of course more markets around the world.

