Here are the latest Apple Pay banks in the US and China

Apple Pay works with nearly all of the major banks across the United States, but there are still plenty of regional banks and credit unions with customers waiting for Apple Pay to work with their institution. The latest expansion includes over two dozen more banks and credit unions in the US:
- 1st Northern California Credit Union
- American Federal Bank
- Cattle National Bank & Trust Company
- Citizens Progressive Bank
- Community First Bank
- Fall River Municipal Credit Union
- First Community Bank of Hillsboro
- First Community Bank of the Ozarks
- First Option Bank
- Five County Credit Union
- Flanagan State Bank
- Greenfield Savings Bank
- Home National Bank
- Itasca Bank & Trust Co.
- Kellogg Community Credit Union
- Members Exchange Credit Union
- Metropolitan Commercial Bank
- Northeast Family Federal Credit Union
- Pathway Bank
- Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union
- Peoples Bank (TX)
- River Bank & Trust
- Sauk Valley Bank and Trust
- Sicily Island State Bank
- Sunset Science Park Federal Credit Union
- UnitedOne Credit Union
- Wiremen’s Credit Union
In China, Apple Pay now works with Bank Of ZhangJiaKou and Guangdong Huaxing Bank. Back in the United States, Apple Pay Cash is now available to test with iOS 11.2 developer and public beta and watchOS 4.2 developer beta for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This feature lets you send cash over iMessage and shop with a virtual debit card.
Apple Pay chief Jennifer Bailey recently publicly spoke about the mobile payment service where she shared several numbers:
- Apple Pay is now three years old
- The mobile payment service is available in 20 markets around the world
- This accounts for 70% of the world’s card payment volume
- Apple Pay works with 4,000 card issuers
- 50% of US retailers accept Apple Pay
- Contactless tickets (i.e. Wallet passes) coming to all Ticketmaster locations
- Apple Pay makes up 90% of all mobile transaction needs
We also saw Apple Pay recently launch in four new markets: Sweden, Finland, Denmark and United Arab Emirates. Apple Pay still has more US banks to adopt support, the other 50% of US retailers to bring on board, and of course more markets around the world.
