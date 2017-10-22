Jennifer Bailey talks Apple Pay: 20 markets, 4000 issuers, Cash coming soon

Jennifer Bailey who runs Apple Pay gave a keynote presentation on Sunday as part of the Money20/20 Las Vegas event. Here are some Apple Pay stats and updates shared during the presentation:

Apple Pay is now three years old

The mobile payment service is available in 20 markets around the world

This account for 70% of the world’s card payment volume

Apple Pay works with 4,000 card issuers

50% of US retailers accept Apple Pay

Contactless tickets (i.e. Wallet passes) coming to all Ticketmaster locations

Apple Pay makes up 90% of all mobile transaction needs

A few days ago we reported that we expect Apple Pay to launch in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Poland this week, and it looks like Bailey may have mentioned Denmark, Finland and Sweden on stage although Apple’s website doesn’t yet mention the new countries.

Bailey also demoed Apple Pay Cash, something she called ‘a one step way to send and receive money between friends,’ which is the mobile payment service’s virtual debit card and peer-to-peer payment feature. Apple Pay Cash isn’t available yet, but the feature is likely coming to customers in the United States sometime this month with iOS 11.1.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was also on stage at the event, although Apple Pay (nor Apple) seemed to be the focus. Here’s a description of Bailey’s presentation:

How we shop and pay for products and services is undergoing a transformation. Ride sharing, order ahead meals on iPhone, a post-workout smoothie with Apple Watch, on-demand delivery of anything, anytime, buying digital-only tickets, and soon sending and receiving money from friends and family right in Messages, are all made simple with Apple Pay. Going cashless is fast becoming truly effortless. Join Jennifer Bailey’s keynote presentation to hear more about what’s next for Apple Pay.

And here are some tweets and photos from attendees:

"Apple Pay is the future of the everyday spend" – Jennifer Bailey, Vice President of Internet Services at Apple Pay @money2020 #Money2020 pic.twitter.com/B6N0Pn0q0Q — Alara Basul (@alarabasul) October 23, 2017

McDonalds and Chipoltle to accept Apple Pay for order ahead service. #Money2020 — SHEILA NOLL (@NollsterMom) October 23, 2017

Steve Wozniak @stevewoz on stage @money2020. No better person to talk about how technology has improved human lives #Money2020 pic.twitter.com/cc6l1wGpNO — Sean McWilliams (@seanmcw7) October 23, 2017

