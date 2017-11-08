Apple to hold Apple Park Visitor Center grand opening on November 17

Apple Park’s Visitor Center now has an opening date. According to a sign posted at the building shared on Twitter, the new Visitor Center will officially open on November 17th, while employees and other Cupertino residents have been invited to the grand opening event…

Apple hasn’t shared many details about the grand opening and there’s no exact time set just yet. While the grand opening event will be held on November 17th, Apple is inviting Cupertino residents to get a look on November 16th.

The invite sent to residents of Cupertino and neighboring areas features a simple “Hello” inscription that’s similar to the old school Macintosh days. Apple says the preview event will be open from 3PM to 8PM and that attendees must bring a photo ID that proves their residence.

The next day, Apple will open the Visitor Center to the public. The Visitor Center will house an Apple Store with a slew of exclusive products, including merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, and tote bags – which we’ve been giving away as part of our 9to5Rewards program.

The Apple Park Visitor Center – which is estimated to have cost Apple around $109 million to build – is located adjacent to the main campus. It’s a massive 10,000-square-feet structure that houses a Caffe, rooftop observatory deck, and more. The Visitor Center is located at 10700 N. Tantau Ave in view right across the street from the main campus.

While Apple Park is still undergoing some final construction, Apple has started moving employees into the new campus. Our Apple Park guide has all the latest news on the campus.

Just got an invite to visit Apple’s new visitor center. Cool tin foil shiny “Hello” harking back to the Mac’s introduction Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/EogVpN9wes — Abbi Vakil (@AbbiV) November 8, 2017