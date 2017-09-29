9to5Rewards: Win an Apple Park tote bag from the new Visitor Center campus store before it opens [Giveaway]

This week for 9to5Rewards, we’re giving away an Apple Park tote bag, the same one that Apple will sell at its new Apple Park Visitor Center retail store when it officially opens in the coming months.

The exclusive Apple Park swag at the Visitor Center store isn’t available to the public just yet, but the store was open for one day to press during Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X event earlier this month at the new campus.

We were able to grab some gear to reward 9to5 readers, and we’ll be giving it away– shirts, tote bags, and hats– over the coming weeks as part of our Rewards program.

These types of Apple products are only sold at its campus stores [also read: Here’s what you can buy at Apple’s special campus store in Cupertino], and of course the new Apple Park swag specifically will only be available at new Visitor Center store across the street from Apple Park when it opens.

As always, we’ll announce winners here each week. Last week’s winner of our Apple Park T-Shirt giveaway is @wallaceerabu.

HOW TO ENTER?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.

