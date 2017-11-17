Happy Hour Podcast 147 | watchOS apps and GymKit launch, even bigger iPhones, and HomePod hype

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss changes coming to watchOS apps, the launch of GymKit in Australia, changes in iOS 10.2 beta for iPhone X, iPhone rumors for next year including a larger OLED model and a mid-sized LCD update, and anticipation of HomePod and AirPlay 2.

Sony A6500

