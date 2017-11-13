Apple releases third iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2, and macOS 10.13.2 betas

Apple has released the third developer beta of iOS 11.2 for iPhone and iPad. The latest version comes one week after the second beta became available for all iPhones and iPads after first coming to iPhone X. Apple has also released the third developer beta versions of watchOS 4.2 for Apple Watch, tvOS 11.2 for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, and macOS 10.13.2 for Mac.

Sony A6500

iOS 11.2 will likely include AirPlay 2 and Apple Pay Cash support in addition to SiriKit for HomePod which was detailed at the end of October.

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X marketing still wallpapers now available on older iPhones (download here)

Feedback app included during beta

No sign of Messages in iCloud yet, some level of AirPlay 2 present

Calculator bug caused by slow animation fixed

Some emoji are tweaked

Additional Live wallpapers for iPhone X (see here)

Apple Pay Cash beta for testing

New introductory pricing option for subscription apps

tvOS 11.2 adds new features to Apple TV 4K including the ability to control when video is played back in HDR and at various frame rates.

While these changes are currently limited to beta testers, Apple recently released iOS 11.1.1 to all customers with a fix for the notorious autocorrect issue that turned ‘I’ into ‘A [?]’.

The latest iOS version includes a fix for the Podcasts app:

Resolved Issues • Playing a podcast with chapter markers no longer results in Podcast crashing. (35117025)

And these changes are available in watchOS 4.2 beta 3:

Notes and Known Issues iTunes Resolved Issues When pairing with Apple Watch, iTunes Store sign-in now works correctly. (35011633) App Icons Resolved Issues App icons no longer appear as placeholder images. (35146952)

And here are changes in tvOS 11.2 beta 3:

Notes and Known Issues General Resolved Issues Network-based development wasn’t supported in tvOS 11.2 beta. To re-enable network- based development, use Xcode 9.2 beta 2 or later to pair with an Apple TV running tvOS 11.2 beta 2 or later. (35292904) Home Screen Resolved Issues Swiping between apps in App Switcher no longer results in poor responsiveness. (34921226) Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: