Apple releases second iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2, and macOS 10.13.2 betas

Apple has released the second beta version of iOS 11.2 for iPhone and iPad. iOS 11.2 beta 2 for iPhone X was released on Friday afternoon to add compatibility with the new device, and today’s release is available for other iPhones and iPads.

iPhone X users won’t see today’s update, however, as the first iOS 11.2 beta released on Friday for that device is today’s release for everyone else. Apple has also released the second watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2, and macOS 10.13.2 betas.

iOS 11.2 will likely include AirPlay 2 and Apple Pay Cash support in addition to SiriKit for HomePod which was detailed at the end of October.

Feedback app included during beta

No sign of Messages in iCloud yet, some level of AirPlay 2 present and Apple Pay Cash mentioned in Siri tips

Calculator bug caused by slow animation fixed

Some emoji are tweaked

Additional Live wallpapers for iPhone X (see here)

Check out our hands-on with iOS 11.2 beta 1 below:

And iOS 11.2 beta 2 for iPhone X:

Here are the latest release notes:

New in iOS 11.2 Introductory Pricing for Auto-Renewable Subscriptions Soon, you’ll be able to offer new customers a discounted introductory price for your auto- renewable subscriptions on the App Store. iOS 11.2 introduces new classes (SKProductDiscount and SKProductSubscriptionPeriod) and new properties on SKProduct (subscriptionPeriod and introductoryPrice) to provide details on the introductory pricing and billing period you’ve selected for your auto-renewable subscriptions. You can use these new API additions to localize and display information about introductory pricing to your users. You’ll be able to configure introductory pricing on your in-app purchase page in iTunes Connect soon. Notes and Known Issues ARKit Known Issues Continuing from a breakpoint while debugging an ARSession may result in VIO breaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202) AVFoundation Resolved Issues AVCameraCalibrationData now contains correct information for the intrinsicMatrix property when using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone X. (34200225) EventKit Resolved Issues InitializinganEKCalendarChooserfromEventKitnolongerresultinanappcrash. (34608102) Foundation Known Issues ClientsofNSURLSessionStreamTaskthatuseanon-secureconnectionfailtoconnect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198) Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Photos UI API Extensions Known Issues In iOS 11.2 beta 1 or later, the user interface of a photo editing extension is no longer limited to the safe area. Apple recommends following the Human Interface Guidelines for content insets. (34189209) Podcasts Resolved Issues Playing a podcast with chapter markers will no longer crash Podcasts. (35117025) ReplayKit Known Issues For a broadcast extension that a user starts from within an app, the value for the RPVideoSampleOrientationKey of the CMSampleBufferRef of type RPSampleBufferType is always portrait. Starting the broadcast extension from the Control Center returns the correct value. (34559925) UIKit Resolved Issues DisplayingapagecontrolinUIPageViewControlleroniPhoneXnolongeroverlaps the home indicator at the bottom of the screen. (34478195) Vision Resolved Issues UsingamodelthatoutputsanimagewithVNCoreMLRequestnowworkscorrectly. (34023914)

VNHomographicImageRegistrationRequest and VNDetectBarcodesRequest now work correctly with images when using a request handler based on a URL. (34919881) Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use cases such as video. (32406440) Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause Messages to crash. (33657938) Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session. After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down the Lock screen. (33274699) Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.