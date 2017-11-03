PSA: iOS 11.2 beta not yet available for iPhone X, ships with 11.0.1 [U]

[Update: Apple has just released iOS 11.2 beta 2 exclusively for iPhone X]

As the 11.2 beta isn’t available for iPhone X for now, users won’t be able to restore from a backup done on the latest developer or public beta. Also important to keep in mind, the newest iPhone is shipping with iOS 11.0.1.

AirPods

It’s hard to say when we’ll see Apple release the 11.2 beta for iPhone X, but it could be next week. For now, that means users will have to either set up their iPhone X as a new device, or downgrade their current iPhone to iOS 11.1 and then proceed with the backup and restore process.

We’re also seeing that most iPhone X’s are loaded with iOS 11.0.1 out of the box. This means that you’ll need to update to 11.1 on your X first before you can restore from a backup that was done on your previous iPhone with 11.1.

As for iOS 11.2 beta 1, we got a glimpse of AirPlay 2 along with a mix of other refinements and changes. However, there’s still no sign of Apple Pay Cash. Check out what’s all new in the video below.

