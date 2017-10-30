Apple releases first iOS 11.2 beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the first iOS 11.2 beta for iPhone and iPad. We’re updating to see what changes are included in the latest developer software beta.

We’re still awaiting iOS 11.1 which is also in beta to ship to all customers. Changes we’re expecting include Apple Pay Cash, Messages in iCloud, and AirPlay 2 support. Apple Pay Cash has been available for employees to test, but beta versions including iOS 11.1 have not included support. Messages in iCloud was briefly available during the iOS 11 beta period, and AirPlay 2 has not been available yet. We’ll update with more shortly.

iOS 11.2 beta appears to only be available to developers so far; a public beta version will likely follow in a few days.

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X marketing still wallpapers now available on older iPhones (download here)

Feedback app included during beta

No sign of Apple Pay Cash or Messages in iCloud yet, some level of AirPlay 2 present

It looks like some level of AirPlay 2 is added in 11.2… pic.twitter.com/9xaAab6JLO — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) October 30, 2017

Updating…

Notes and Known Issues General Known Issues After using an iPhone with an iPhone dock, using a charger without the dock requires restarting the phone. ARKit Known Issues Continuing from a breakpoint while debugging an ARSession may result in VIO breaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202) AVFoundation Known Issues When using the TrueDepth front-facing camera on iPhone X, setting the capture device’s activeFormat to a binned video format (see AVCaptureDeviceFormat isVideoBinned) for capture and enabling delivery of camera calibration data causes the resulting AVCameraCalibrationData to contain invalid information for the intrinsicMatrix property. (34200225)

Workaround: Select an alternate capture format whose isVideoBinned property is false.

Note: Configuring a capture session using a session preset never selects binned formats. EventKit Known Issues Initializing an EKCalendarChooser from EventKit can result in an app crash. (34608102)

Storing data to a nondefault event store in EventKit may not work. (31335830) Foundation Known Issues Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Photos UI API Extensions Known Issues In iOS 11.2 beta 1 or later, the user interface of a photo editing extension is no longer limited to the safe area. Apple recommends following the Human Interface Guidelines for content insets. (34189209) Podcasts Known Issues Playing a Podcast with chapter markers may cause the Podcasts app to crash. (35117025)

Workaround: Ask Siri to play a Podcast without chapter markers. ReplayKit Known Issues For a broadcast extension that a user starts from within an app, the value for the RPVideoSampleOrientationKey of the CMSampleBufferRef of type RPSampleBufferType is always portrait. Starting the broadcast extension from the Control Center returns the correct value. (34559925) UIKit Resolved Issues Displaying a page control in UIPageViewController on an iPhone X no longer overlaps the home indicator at the bottom of the screen. (34478195) Vision Resolved Issues Using a model that outputs an image with VNCoreMLRequest now works correctly. (34023914)

VNHomographicImageRegistrationRequest and VNDetectBarcodesRequest now work correclty with images when using a request handler based on a URL (34919881) Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use cases such as video. (32406440) Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause the Messages app to crash. (33657938)

Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session.

After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down the Lock screen. (33274699)

Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.

