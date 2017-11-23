Counterpoint research says that the iPhone maintained its lead in UK smartphone market share in Q3, but is just 0.4% ahead of second-placed Samsung. The firm puts Apple’s share at 34.4% against Samsung at 34.0% …

Counterpoint said that Apple’s sales had declined in Q3, suggesting that sales of the iPhone 8 in the last few days of the quarter had not offset the drop in purchases from those awaiting the iPhone X.

Parv Sharma, Research Associate at Counterpoint Research said, “Apple continued to lead the smartphone market with just over 34% share despite sales declining sequentially. Samsung was the second largest brand, slightly behind Apple, with flat market share YoY. The Chinese giant Huawei was the third largest brand, with consistent double-digit market share, leveraging a diverse portfolio across all price-tiers, but still some distance behind Samsung and Apple that represent something approaching a virtual duopoly. Like we see in the US market, Apple & Samsung together control more than two thirds of the UK smartphone market in sales volumes and more than 80% in sales value.”

The report also notes that Apple dominates the premium segment, while Samsung’s sales span all price-points.

Earlier this month, Strategy Analytics said that Apple was comfortably ahead of Samsung in U.S. sales during the same quarter, with a 30.4% share against Samsung’s 25.1%.

All eyes will be on the final quarter of the year, reflecting sales of the iPhone X. Apple has not revealed any numbers, but has said that demand for the new flagship phone is ‘off the charts.’

