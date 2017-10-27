Apple says demand for iPhone X is ‘off the charts’ as device sells out around the world

Apple stopped disclosing preorder numbers for iPhone sales a few years ago, so exact metrics on iPhone performance will have to wait at least until the earnings call on November 2. However, Apple has released a statement confirming that demand is indeed very strong for the radically redesigned iPhone X …

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

In a statement, Apple said that response to iPhone X was ‘off the charts’ and is working hard to get more stock available as quickly as possible:

“We are thrilled to be taking orders for iPhone X, the future of the smartphone. We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts. We’re working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible. We will keep accepting orders online, and iPhone X will be available at Apple retail stores on Friday, November 3 starting at 8 a.m., as well as from our carrier and retailer partners around the world.”

As the phone went up for preorder at 12:01 Pacific Time today, it didn’t take long for the initial supply to run out and shipping times to slip as the product became backordered.

Whilst some carriers still have some units, almost all Apple store channels are now reporting 5-6 week delivery times for new iPhone orders across all configurations of size and color. This means new online orders will not be fulfilled until early December.

Apple has already said that it will have some supply for walk-in buyers on November 3 and that customers should “arrive early”, when the phone is released. With the supply constraints set to continue into 2018, expect long queues outside Apple Stores in a week’s time …

iPhone X features a new industrial design with edge-to-edge display and slim bezels, 5.8-inch OLED display, a new Face ID depth-sensing camera system for unlock, upgraded cameras, Apple A11 chip, upgraded rear cameras, and much more. Its premium features also command premium prices; the 64 GB iPhone X costs $999 with the 256 GB storage option adding another $150.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: