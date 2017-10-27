Apple’s all-new iPhone X with Face ID & more is now available to pre-order

Update #2, 3:30AM ET: 4-5 week shipping times across the board from Apple.

Update: Most all models are now shipping in 2-3 weeks via Apple.

The iPhone X is now available for pre-order on Apple’s website. After 6 hours of downtime, the Apple Online Store has returned with the iPhone X in tow. Head there now to get the pre-order process started.

The iPhone X is also now available from carrier websites:

As of right now, the earliest arrival date for preorders is next Friday, November 3rd. That will likely change in a matter of minutes as stock is expected to be incredibly limited. In our poll earlier this evening, some 35 percent of respondents said they were trying for the 256GB Space Gray model, followed by the 64GB Space Gray model at 20 percent.

The iPhone X brings a slew of changes to the iPhone, including an all-new Face ID biometric technology instead of Touch ID. There’s also a brand new 5.8-inch OLED display crammed inside a design that’s smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus. You also get a new bezel-less + notch design on the front side.

The iPhone X is available in Silver and Space Gray in 64GB and 256GB capacities. Apple also offers its normal line of accessories for the device, as well as a new folio case that looks pretty sharp. We outlined some more affordable options earlier today, so check those out if you want to save a few bucks.

If you aren’t lucky with an online pre-order, Apple will have walk-in stock available at its retail stores next Friday, but the company says you’ll have to arrive early if you want a shot at walking out with the iPhone X.

Tim Cook and Apple have been rather vague in commenting on alleged iPhone X production struggles, though the company did firmly deny reports that it lessened the accuracy of the Face ID components to increase production.

Tim Cook offered a one sentence comment on iPhone X availability:

We’ll see what happens, but we’ll be working as hard as possible to make as many as possible.

Check out our hands-on with the iPhone X below. Let us know if you got what you wanted down in the comments and if not, what you got instead, or what your plan is moving forward.

