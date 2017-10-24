Tim Cook talks AR, his (someday) successor, and one-sentence comment on iPhone X availability [Video]

Buzzfeed briefly interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook and retail head Angela Ahrendts at the recent opening of the new waterfront Chicago store, with Cook discussing augmented reality, rumors of his successor, and making a one-sentence comment on iPhone X availability.

Cook thinks AR is going to be as big in the future as mobile apps are today …

If you think back to 2008 when we launched the mobile app store, a lot of people were saying ‘Oh, this mobile app thing, I’m probably not going to use any of these.’ And now you can’t imagine your life without them. I think that’s what will happen with AR. I think it will change the way people shop. It’ll change the way that entertainment and gaming is done. It’ll change the way people learn, change education. It will literally change everything.

When Nicole Nguyen asked him about rumors that Angela Ahrendts could succeed him as CEO of the country, he suggested Ahrendts might like to answer that one. She dismissed the idea, as you’d expect her to whatever her actual ambitions.

Fake news, fake news, silly, no.

Cook himself wouldn’t be drawn.

I see my role as CEO to prepare as many people as I can to be CEO and that’s what I’m doing and then the board makes a decision at that point in time.

Asked about the iPhone X, Cook said that it ‘sets the tone for the next decade in new technology,’ but could offer no reassurance on availability of the device when it finally goes on sale.

We’ll see what happens, but we’ll be working as hard as possible to make as many as possible.

You can watch the full piece below, in which Cook also says that while the company doesn’t take sides in politics, it does speak up on policy issues.

Via Business Insider