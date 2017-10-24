Youtube vlog provides close-up look at iPhone X ahead of launch, from inside Caffè Macs

YouTuber Brooke Peterson uploaded a video to her channel documenting her trip to Apple’s campus, where her father appears to be an employee and is carrying an iPhone X.

The video includes several minutes of hands-on time with the iPhone X from within Caffè Macs, probably our best look yet at the device in action …

The video has been up for a couple days now, but we don’t think Apple would necessarily approve of it so watch it below whilst it’s still up.

You can see a close-up look of the iPhone X home screen and the Cover Sheet notification screen.

Interestingly, the iPhone X puts shortcut buttons for torch and camera in the Cover Sheet (as well on the actual lock screen). If you look closely at the notification list, you can see the Tips app presents a ‘Welcome to iPhone X’ banner with tips for getting started with the new phone.

There’s also a quick look at the physical design of the device, the calendar app, camera, and Animoji.

Watch the video below. You can even see the iPhone X Face ID used for Apple Pay at the campus cafe; Peterson’s dad says he actually worked on Apple Pay for that phone.

Skip to 2:30 for the iPhone stuff …