Best iPhone X cases, folios, covers and screen protectors

The day is finally upon us. Pre-orders for the new iPhone X will be kicking off very soon and we are expecting stock to be limited. But don’t worry we have tips for you right here on how to ensure you get your hands on one. While Apple has encouraged customers to arrive early, it also said there will be iPhone X stock in stores.

But whatever way you plan on getting one, you’re going to need a new case for Apple’s all-new iPhone design and this is the place to get one. We have already brought you our favorite iPhone 8/Plus options and now it is time for the X. Down below you’ll find the best iPhone X cases available now as well as some others ready to ship around the same time as your new device.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Apple:

iPhone X Silicone Case $39

iPhone X Leather Case $49

iPhone X Leather Folio $99

***Apple’s Silicone, Leather and the new Folio iPhone X cases are still listed as unavailable but we are expecting that to change as pre-orders kick off.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill Pocket Book, Wallet, Timberline iPhone X cases from $40

WaterField:

iPhone X Suede Jacket from $12

iPhone X Ranger Holster Case from $89

Speck:

Speck iPhone X cases from $22

Presidio, Candyshell, Metallic, more

MUJJO:

MUJJO Leather Wallet Case in black or tan for iPhone X for $50

MUJJO Leather Slim Case in black or tan for iPhone X for $45

Nomad:

Nomad Rugged, Leather, Wallet, Folio, Clear iPhone X cases from $40

Ringke:

Ringke iPhone X cases from just $8

Air Prism, Flex S, Wave, Fusion, Onyx, Flow, Mirror, Slim, more

Ringke iPhone X Slim Wallet Case $10

Ringke iPhone X Accessory Kit Crystal Clear Case + Flip Card Holder $21

Anker:

Anker KARAPAX Flexible Soft iPhone X case from $9

Otterbox:

Symmetry Series for iPhone X from $40

Defender Series for iPhone X from $30

Pursuit Series for iPhone X from $70

Strada Genuine Leather Series iPhone X from $70

LifeProof:

LifeProof NËXT case for iPhone X $80

LifeProof FRĒ case for iPhone X $90 (Coming Soon)

Pelican:

Pelican protective cases for iPhone X from $32

Ambassador, Adventurer, Protector, Voyager, more

Caseology:

Caseology iPhone X cases from $10

Apex, Skyfall, Valt, Legion, Parallax, Coastline, Spectra, Nero Tough/Slim, and more

2-Pack Ultra Slim iPhone X Screen Protectors $8

SUPCASE:

SUPCASE iPhone X cases from $17

Protective Clear, Rugged Holster, and more

Incipio:

Incipio iPhone X Dualpro Case $30

Incipio iPhone X Esquire Series Case $35

Incipio Stashback iPhone X Case w/ Credit Card Slot $40

Totallee:

Totallee Slim iPhone X cases in multiple colors from $17

Urban Armor Gear:

UAG U.S. Military grade protection for iPhone X from $35

X-DORIA:

iPhone X Cases X-DORIA Defense Clear/Shield/LuxCases from $25

i-Blason:

i-Blason iPhone X Kickstand Belt Holster Case from $17

NODUS:

Shell Case for iPhone X in multiple colors from $59

Access Case 3 for iPhone X in multiple colors from $59

Peel:

Peel Super Thin iPhone X Case (multiple colors) $25

Moshi:

New Elements Evolved iPhone X cases from $25

Screen Protectors:

Anker KARAPAX iPhone X Screen Protector GlassGuard $8

Pelican Interceptor for iPhone X $35

ZAGG Invisible Shield iPhone X Screen Protectors from $20

Caseology 2-Pack Ultra Slim iPhone X Screen Protectors $8

TOZO iPhone X Tempered Glass Screen Protector $9

$8 JETech 2-Pack iPhone X Tempered Glass Screen Protectors

ESR 2-Pack iPhone X Tempered Glass Anti-Scratch Screen Protector $9

KuGi iPhone X Front & Back Glass Screen Protectors from $5.50

Berry 2-Pack Tempered Glass HD Screen Protector $8

EasyAcc iPhone X Ultra Clear Tempered Glass Screen Protector $14

