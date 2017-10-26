Preorder hub: How to get iPhone X & keep its all-glass design protected

Our iPhone X preorder hub is brought to you by Speck and its new line of Presidio cases for iPhone X (pictured above).

Once you know which iPhone and specific model you’re getting, it’s all about the fastest checkout experience possible. With so many people preordering iPhone X simultaneously tonight at midnight PST, a minute or two slower can mean a much longer wait for your device when you are queuing with millions of others.

But there are a few ways to avoid any unnecessary delays at checkout. And you’ll also want to make sure you have your accessories for when the device arrives to protect that new edge-to-edge OLED display and glass design.

Read below for our preorder checklist and tips to prepare:

Get ready to preorder iPhone X checklist:

–Make sure your account with Apple is in good standing. That means navigating to Apple.com or opening the Apple Store app and making sure your credit card, shipping address, etc are all entered correctly and up to date. If you haven’t ordered from Apple in a while, out of date checkout info can be one hurdle that delays your preorder and puts you further back in the queue. With the limited availability expected for iPhone X, a few second’s in delay can mean a wait that is weeks or even months longer. ✔

–Add products as favorites on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app. To do this, you just have to configure a device beforehand, and add it to your favorites by tapping the heart icon on Apple’s product page. Then you can simply tap “Add to bag” from your favorites list when preorders go live tonight and skip the time it takes to select capacity, color, etc at checkout. You’d also be best served to do one device first and order opposed to adding multiple products to your bag to increase your speed and chances. ✔

–Check in on your account status with your carrier for info on buying the device on contract or installment plans. Through Apple’s website you can check your account status with your carrier to check your upgrade eligibility, and Apple’s website will show you pricing and installment plan options for all the major carriers as well as shipping estimates. ✔

-You can also check your upgrade eligibility for Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program if you’re already a member or want to join. Apple has a new mail-in program for those that need to trade-in their old device for the Upgrade Program. And those in Apple’s Upgrade Program can also get loan pre-approvals for iPhone X via the device’s product page in the Apple Store app ahead of time to ensure a speedy checkout. ✔

Keeping iPhone X protected:

With the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge OLED display and new glass front and back design, this year it’s perhaps more important than ever to make sure your new device is protected. Not only because the lack of bezel on the front makes your display more susceptible to damage on impact (as does the all-glass backside), but also because the high price tag of the OLED means more costly repairs.

There are a ton of options out there for cases, but our Featured Accessory this year is the tried and trusted Presidio line from Speck, available in a variety of colors, patterns and designs for the new iPhone X.

All of the Speck Presidio cases are independently lab tested for multiple real-life situations, and that means you know you’re getting a case custom tailored to fit and protect the iPhone X. Speck’s cases are 8-, 10- and 15-foot drop tested and at a minimum include one layer of polycarbonate and one layer of the company’s own shock-absorbing “IMPACTIUM” rubber. And perhaps most importantly, they have raised bezels specially designed to protect the new display on the iPhone X when it’s placed face down or in case you drop the phone.

Speck has also designed all of its Presidio cases to work with the iPhone X’s wireless charging feature. Thicker cases or those made of metal could interfere with wireless charging, but Speck’s polycarbonate cases won’t get in the way. Even the Presidio WALLET cases work with wireless charging.

You can get 360-degreee protection with any of the Presidio cases by adding the company’s ShieldView Glass Pro, a sapphire-treated tempered glass screen protector for iPhone X that pairs with any of the cases.

