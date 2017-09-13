Best iPhone 8/Plus and X cases available now

After announcing the Series 3 Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K, we got our first official glimpse at the new iPhone 8/Plus and X. As expected, accessory makers are already flooding the internet with new cases, covers, screen protectors and more. We have started to lay out some of the best options already available below and will continue to update this post as more hit store shelves. And be sure to keep an eye on 9to5Toys for all the best deals on cases over the next week and beyond.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Apple:

Apple iPhone 8/Plus cases from $35

Keep in mind, considering Apple’s new options, the iPhone 7/Plus cases will also fit the iPhone 8/Plus.

Apple’s iPhone X cases start at $39 for the basic Silicone, $49 for the Leather case and $99 for the Leather Folio, but are still listed as “currently unavailable”. You can find out even more details about Apple’s new Leather Folio for your iPhone X right here.

Spigen:

Neo, Ultra, Tough Armor, Liquid, Hybrid S, Air Armor, Flip Armor, more

More information on SPigen’s new iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X cases right here.

Spigen iPhone 8 Tempered Glass $8 Screen Protector

Caseology:

Apex, Skyfall, Valt, Legion, Parallax, Coastline, Spectra, Nero Tough and Nero Slim

Ringke:

Air Prism, Flex S, Wave, Fusion, Onyx, Flow, Mirror, Slim, more

$10 iPhone X Slim Wallet Case

$21 iPhone X Accessory Kit Crystal Clear Case + Flip Card Holder

Nomad:

Rugged, Wallet, Leather Folio, Clear Folio, Clear, more

iPhone 7/8/Plus Leather Cases from $20

Otterbox:

Alpha Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 8, Plus and from $40

Otterbox’s iPhone X models are not yet available and are still listed as coming soon.

Speck:

CandyShell Case for iPhone X from $30

WaterField:

iPhone Camera Bag: Ballistic $99, Premium Leather $129

Nodus:

Shell Case for iPhone 8 $59

Access Case 3 for iPhone 8 $59

Mujjo:

Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 8 from $45

Full Leather Case for iPhone 8 from $45

i-Blason:

belt holster Case from $17 i-Blason iPhone 8 KickstandCase from

X-Doria:

Casetify:

New lineup of iPhone 8, Plus & iPhone X Cases from $25

DTLA Impact Resistant, Classic Grip, Wallet Case, Leather Pocket Case, more

Totallee:

Totallee iPhone8/Plus/X cases (multiple colors) from $20

Here is some more details on Totallee’s super thin, branding-free iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X cases

Peel:

Super Thin iPhone X Case (multiple colors) $25

Catalyst:

$80, Plus Catalyst Case for iPhone 8, Plus $90

$90 Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone X

Urban Armor Gear:

Multiple styles and colors

Moshi:

New Elements Evolved iPhone8/Plus/X cases from $25

More Cases at $15 or less:

$8 KuGi iPhone X Super Ultra-Thin Soft TPU Bumper Case

$6 IVSO iPhone 8 Plus Ultra-thin Frosted Case

$6 IVSO iPhone X Ultra-thin Frosted Case

$8 TOZO for iPhone X Case, Clear Soft TPU Gel Skin

$15 ESR Matte Finish Flexible Soft Gel TPU Cover Shell Skin

Boomtek iPhone 8 cases (multiple styles) from $7

Screen Protectors:

$8 Anker KARAPAX iPhone X Screen Protector GlassGuard

ZAGG Invisible Shield iPhone 8, Plus & iPhone X Screen Protectors from $20

$40 Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 8 Plus and from

Spigen iPhone 8 Tempered Glass Screen Protector $8

$9 TOZO iPhone X Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ESR 2-Pack $9 iPhone X Tempered Glass Anti-Scratch Screen Protector

$5.50 KuGi iPhone X Front & Back Glass Screen Protectors from

Berry 2-Pack $8 Tempered Glass HD Screen Protector

$14 EasyAcc iPhone X Ultra Clear Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Brikk Lux iPhone X Collection:

Take a look at this $70K solid gold Lux iPhone X + Diamond and Platinum options

Coming Soon:

Pad & Quill:

Lifeproof:

Incipio: