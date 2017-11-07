Report: iPhone beat out Samsung in US smartphone sales last quarter

A new report from Strategy Analytics is out today with its estimates on smartphone shipments in the US during Q3 2017 (Apple’s fiscal Q4 2017). The new data suggests that Apple took the top spot for the most smartphone sales in the US.

Strategy Analytics believes that overall smartphone shipments in the US were down 2% to 39.5 million in Q3 2017, from 40.1 million in the year ago quarter. The data suggests that Apple shipped 12 million iPhones in that period, down YoY 2.1% from 13 million.

Even so, 12 million iPhones would give Apple a 30.4% market share with Samsung coming in second with 25.1% of the total units shipped last quarter. Most recently, Samsung’s efforts to steal customers away from Apple came in the form of a one minute ad focused on mocking various iPhones.

Overall, Apple had a strong previous quarter, posting 46.7 million iPhones sold worldwide with quarterly revenue of $52.6 billion. Tim Cook shared during the earnings call that Apple doesn’t break down specifics for its numbers, but that didn’t stop analysts from asking multiple times.

Apple is expected to see record breaking performance for its Q1 2018. iPhone X sales will make it into the Q1 results and the company has set guidance for revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion.

