Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q4 2017 earnings call

Moments ago, Apple announced the results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, reporting profits of $10.7 billion on revenue of $52.6 billion. The company sold 46.7 million iPhones, 10.3 million iPads, and 5.4 million Macs.

Tim Cook was optimistic about the numbers, saying:

“We’re happy to report a very strong finish to a great fiscal 2017, with record fourth quarter revenue, year-over-year growth for all our product categories, and our best quarter ever for Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With fantastic new products including iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K joining our product lineup, we’re looking forward to a great holiday season, and with the launch of iPhone X getting underway right now, we couldn’t be more excited as we begin to deliver our vision for the future with this stunning device.”

The call is slated to begin at 2PM PT/5PM ET. Tim Cook will likely kick things off with a broad overview at the numbers, with CFO Luca Maestri then diving in for a deeper look.

Tim Cook:

Record marketshare gain for iPad, iPhone, and Mac

Record Mac sales in Greater China

Revenue for emerging markets up 40 percent Revenue doubled

Touting iPhone 8 sales, ‘the most popular iPhone models’

Launch of iPhone X is now ‘underway’ ‘Packed with innovative new technologies that chart our way into the next decade’ Early pre-orders ‘very strong’

Second consecutive quarter of double digit growth for iPad ‘More power than most PC notebooks’

Already over 1,000 AR apps available for iOS 11 users

‘Highest ever Mac revenue quarter ever for Apple’ Thanks to Mac refreshes in June, strong back to school, and High Sierra

50 percent unit growth for Apple Watch quarter over quarter Best selling and most loved wearable in the world ‘Customers love the freedom of cellular’

Entire wearables business up 75 percent YOY Already generated the revenue of a Fortune 400 company in 2017

Apple expects holiday season to mark Apple’s ‘biggest quarter ever’

Luca Maestri:

‘Especially happy to return to growth in Greater China’

30 percent growth in Mexico, Middle East, Turkey, and east/central Europe

Customer satisfaction for iPhone and other products at record highs

Highest purchase intent for iPhone in history of the device Loyalty rate at 95 percent

App Store sets a new all-time record

Services included favorable one-time revenue adjustment of $640 million

App Store redesign driving more frequent visits from users

75 percent growth for paid Apple Music subscribers

Across all Services, the number of paid subscriptions reached 210 million – an increase of 25 million in last 90 days

Over the past year, Apple Pay active users have doubled and transactions up 320 percent

$25.8 billion in revenue for the Mac Driven by strong demand for MacBook Pro Double digit growth in education YOY

Talking enterprise growth, new General Electric partnership

Over 200k Today at Apple sessions held around the world 418 million visitors to retail stores, up 19 percent

Returned $11 billion to investors during Q4 17

Ended with $268.9 billion in cash (!!!!)

Rehashing expectations for holiday quarter, more on that here

Q&A Time!