9to5Toys Black Friday: 9.7-inch iPad $250, Philips Hue deals from $24, Logitech Amazon Accessory sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s iPad Black Friday deals are here: 9.7-inch $250, up to $150 off iPad Pro, more
Save up to 45% on Philips Hue Smart Lights with Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, from $24
Amazon’s Logitech Black Friday sale has our favorite keyboards, speakers, more from $12.50
Amazon’s Alexa device Black Friday deals are here: Dot $30, new Echo $80, more!
Amazon’s new Cloud Cam gets first discount to $100 (Reg. $130)
Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote drops to $25 (Reg. $40)
Best Buy’s Black Friday discounts are live with up to $250 off iMacs and MacBooks
Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar for just $1,090 shipped
Amazon has Apple’s high-end 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,984 (Reg. $2,229)
DJI Black Friday drone deals score you major discounts: Spark $341, Mavic Pro $809, more
Apple Watch Series 1 hits Black Friday price from $179
Grab an Apple Watch Series 3 w/ up to $105 of Kohl’s Cash
Amazon now offering 15% off $100 iTunes Gift Cards for Black Friday
Grab Annke’s 1080p wireless IP security cameras 35% off for Black Friday
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 25 $179, Beats from $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Home Audio: Sonos PLAYBAR $600, Samsung Sound+ $300, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48, more
Best iOS & Mac App Deals Black Friday Edition: Galaxy Trucker, Geekbench 4, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Your new Apple TV needs the SteelSeries Nimbus Controller, now $26 w/ this code
- Monoprice Black Friday coupon code takes 20% off sitewide: cables, headphones, more
- Black Friday 2017’s best monitor discounts to upgrade your battle station from $100
- Amazon now offering 50% off denim including Silver, Levi’s, Lucky Brand, more from $16
- Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2017 preview: 30+ Gold Boxes, TV deals, LEGO, much more
- Popular board games discounted at Target: Monopoly Gamer Edition for $20
- Amazon takes up to 70% off select Samsonite 2-piece luggage sets from $120, today only
- Amazon’s offering best-selling watches for as low as $35 during its Black Friday Deals
- Power Wheels Ride-on Thomas Train with Track $88 (Reg. $150), today only
- QNAP’s 4-bay 4K-compatible NAS drops to an all-time low at $409 shipped (20% off)
- Patagonia, The North Face & more are up to 50% off during Backcountry’s Black Friday Sale
- The holidays are busy enough, let these robotic vacuum handle the cleaning from $140
- Save big on Melissa & Doug Toys today only at Amazon: Standing Easel for $35, more
- Amazon offering up to 35% off Graco for Black Friday: car seats, strollers, much more
- Get Lifetime Award-Winning Online Protection with VPN Unlimited for $24
- Watch live TV across all your devices: HDHomeRun Tuners from $70 (up to 33% off)
- Go retro: 1byone Turntable with Built-in Speakers for $44 (Reg. $100)
- Anker has select external batteries on sale today only at Amazon, from $19 shipped
- Amazon has ASUS routers, laptops and more on sale in today’s Gold Box from $45
- Instant Pot DUO80 pressure cooker at $82 on Amazon (Reg. $130) is an InstantBuy™
- Dremel deals from $14 highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Amazon offers 40% off Breville for today only: Smart Oven $110, Panini Press $59, more
- WeMo’s best-selling Smart Plug hits Amazon all-time low at $20, today only
- Amazon has up to 40% off Mac/PC gaming computers and accessories for Black Friday
- Amazon’s Under Armour Gold Box has you covered from under $10
- Kodak Mini Portable iOS/Android Instant Photo Printer now $70 at Amazon (today only)
- Amazon takes up to 40% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, and much more for Black Friday: from $5
- Snag a Samsung 40-inch 1080p smart TV for just $270 in Amazon’s Gold Box (Reg. $400)
- Furbo Full HD Wi-Fi Pet Camera w/ Alexa support drops to $169 (Reg. up to $249)
- Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Boxes include Seagate storage from $40 shipped
- Amazon Grooming Products: Crest Whitestrips $25, Sonicare Toothbrush $100, much more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
- Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’
- Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30
- LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup
- BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world
- Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup
- BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Sephora’s Insider Sale is now live, here are our top picks
- Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
- Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
- Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around