iPads & AirPods among best-selling items on Cyber Monday; Apple users spend more

Analytics data from Adobe shows Cyber Monday projected to be the largest online sales day in history, with a total spend of $6.59B.

iPads and AirPods were among the most popular purchases, and a comparison of iOS and Android mobile purchases show that Apple owners had the higher spend …

NordVPN

Mobile set a new record representing 47.4 percent of visits and 33.1 percent of revenue […] Mobile transactions are closing at a 12 percent higher rate compared to Cyber Monday 2016. For purchases made on smartphones, Apple iOS led with an average order value (AOV) of $123, in comparison to Google Android at $110.

Google Chromecast and Samsung tablets were also popular.

Best-selling electronics include Google Chromecast, Apple iPads, Samsung Tablets, Apple AirPods, and Sony Playstation VR. Video games and consoles include Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox One X. Toys include PJ Masks and Hatchimals & Colleggtibles, Funko Pop and L.O.L. Surprise dolls, as well as Ride On Cars.

Adobe also predicts a record holiday shopping season.

The holiday shopping season so far (November 1 to 27) drove a total of $50 billion in online revenue, a 16.8 percent increase. Adobe predicts this will be the first-ever holiday season to break $100 billion in online sales […] For the rest of the season, 13 days are projected to exceed $2 billion in online sales bringing the total to 18 $2 billion days this holiday season, over double the number from last year.

The company says that as consumers become more savvy, already knowing where to find the best deals, there is less comparison shopping, which is often done on computers, making shopping on mobile devices ‘the new norm.’

Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: