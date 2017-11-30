Ahead of World AIDS Day, Apple says this year’s (RED) purchases set a new record of over $30M

Apple says that the amount raised this year from the sale of (RED) products – where a proportion of the price contributes to a global fund to fight AIDS – has reached a record high of more than $30M.

The company says that this is the equivalent of 144 million days of life-saving ARV medication which prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their unborn babies …

The $500M total for (RED) contributions across the past 11 years is equivalent to 475 million days of lifesaving medication.

“Apple’s commitment to the AIDS fight is unparalleled. It’s not just the staggering $160 million raised for the Global Fund that has impacted many millions of lives, it’s their ability to bring heat, awareness, energy and eyeballs to keep this issue front and center,” said Deb Dugan, CEO, (RED). “Their unwavering support cannot be underestimated, and we thank every Apple employee for helping (RED) reach the milestone of half a billion dollars delivered to help end this disease.”

Apple said that the effectiveness of the campaign is clear to see.

Today, 20.9 million people have access to lifesaving medication, up from 19.5 million at the end of 2016, and 700,000 in 2000. The percentage of pregnant women living with HIV, and receiving treatment has also increased dramatically: 76% in 2016, up from 47% in 2010. In 2005, 1,200 babies were born each day with HIV. Today, that number is down to 400, and UNAIDS predicts that that number could be near zero by the year 2020, with the world on track to end AIDS as soon as 2030.

As it has done in previous years, Apple will turn its store logos red for World AIDS Day tomorrow. Logos will remain red for a week, and Apple will make a $1 donation to the Global Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made at a retail location, online or in-app. If you want to help more, you can see the current list of (RED) products here.

Apple notes that gaming developer King is also rolling out limited-edition bundles across its popular titles — Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga — with all proceeds from those in-app purchases going to the Global Fund.

