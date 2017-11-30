Google Maps for iOS gets update with iPhone X support

Google has today released an update to is iOS Maps app that brings iPhone X support.

AirPods

Arriving almost a month after the iPhone X arrived in customers hands, the popular Google Maps app has been updated to take advantage of the device’s new 5.8-inch display and giving users a much more pleasant experience. Naturally, there are also some bug fixes in today’s update.

Thanks for using Google Maps! This release brings support for iPhone X in addition to bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them. Get the latest version for all of the available Google Maps features.

Other Google Maps updates this year have brought (and taken away) cupcakes, and on a more functional note, added SOS alerts.

Google Maps is a free download from the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: