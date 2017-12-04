Apple begins selling unlocked & SIM-free iPhone X in the U.S.

The iPhone X has been available for just over a month now, and as supply and demand start to balance out, Apple is expanding the lineup. Starting today, the iPhone X is available SIM-free and unlocked directly from Apple.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

If you head to Apple’s Online Store, there’s a new fifth option available when choosing which iPhone X variant you want to buy, as see in the above image. In addition to the AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon models, there’s an option to buy without a carrier at all.

Buying an iPhone X without a carrier means the device will come SIM-free and ready to use with a carrier of your choosing. Here’s how Apple explains the SIM-free purchase option on its website:

“SIM-free” means your iPhone doesn’t ship with a carrier SIM card. The SIM-free iPhone sold on apple.com and at the Apple Store is unlocked. That means you’re free to use a SIM card from any carrier that provides service for iPhone.

In terms of shipping times, all SIM-free iPhone X models ordered today will deliver by December 12th, according to Apple. This is in line with shipping estimates for carrier models. Though, it’s unclear what sort of supply is available in the long-term for the unlocked model, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later.

iPhone X supply has been improving rapidly over the last month. Shortly after pre-orders went live, shipping estimates were in the 5-6 week range, but Apple has worked with suppliers to dramatically improve those estimates. Now, you can expect your iPhone X to arrive within a week’s time in most cases.

The unlocked iPhone X is a solid option for those who like to switch between carriers or travel internationally on a regular basis. It also ensures that you aren’t in any way tied to down to a specific carrier or locked into a carrier financing program.

The SIM-free and unlocked iPhone X starts at $999 for 64GB of storage and increases to $1,149 for 256GB. Have you been holding out for Apple to release the SIM-free and unlocked iPhone X? If so, let us know if you’re buying one down in the comments. Availability also varies by country.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: